The Dodgers transferred Kopech (knee) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

When Kopech was placed on the IL on July 1 due to right knee inflammation, manager Dave Roberts suggested that the reliever would be in line for a brief stay on the shelf. However, after Kopech received an injection to address the discomfort in his knee, the Dodgers evidently determined that the right-hander would need more time off to recover than anticipated. As a result of Kopech's move to the 60-day IL, he won't be eligible for activation until late August.