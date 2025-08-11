Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Kopech (knee) will face hitters in live batting practice Monday in Anaheim, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

After making it out of his recent string of bullpen sessions no worse for the wear, Kopech is ready to move on to the next phase of his rehab program as he bounces back from a right knee meniscectomy. The right-hander will likely need to face hitters at least once more after Monday before the Dodgers map out a rehab assignment for him. Kopech is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list in late August and could be ready to rejoin the Los Angeles bullpen by that time if he steers clear of any setbacks over the next couple of weeks.