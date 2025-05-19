Kopech (shoulder) will pitch at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday and is expected to make several more appearances during his rehab assignment before being activated from the 60-day injured list, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Kopech got roughed up in his third rehab outing for the Comets on Wednesday, surrendering three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one over 0.2 innings. The Dodgers don't appear to be in any hurry to bring the right-hander back from the IL, as the club noted Monday that Kopech will appear in at least three more games before being reinstated.