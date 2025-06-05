Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that there's a "good possibility" Kopech (shoulder) will rejoin the active roster this weekend, Benjamin Royer of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kopech has been sidelined all season, first with right forearm inflammation and more recently a right shoulder impingement. After some initial struggles on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Kopech has been unscored upon in four of his last five appearances. The hard-throwing righty is likely to be eased into high-leverage situations.