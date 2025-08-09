Dodgers' Michael Kopech: Throwing side sessions
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kopech (knee) tossed a bullpen session Friday and could be close to facing hitters, MLB.com reports.
Kopech has been shelved due to a torn meniscus in his right knee since late June. He's currently on the 60-day injured list and isn't eligible to be activated until the final week of the August. Nonetheless, he appears to be making progress in his recovery and may be ready for a minor-league rehab stint in the not-too-distant future.
