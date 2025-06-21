Scott allowed a run on one hit over one inning to earn the save in Friday's 6-5 win over the Nationals.

Scott had to face the top of the Nationals' order and gave up a solo home run to CJ Abrams, but he was able to preserve the lead after that. This was the first earned run Scott had given up since June 2 versus the Mets, and it was the first time he'd allowed a baserunner since June 9 in San Diego. The left-handed reliever is up to 15 saves this year while adding seven holds and five blown saves. He's maintained a 3.79 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 40:4 K:BB over 35.2 innings as the head of the Dodgers' closing committee.