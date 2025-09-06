Scott (1-3) took the loss Friday, serving up a walk-off solo home run to Samuel Basallo in the ninth inning of a 2-1 loss to the Orioles.

The southpaw was brought in to get the game to extra innings, but after striking out Emmanuel Rivera and Dylan Beavers, Scott grooved a 98.7 mph fastball to Baltimore's young phenom and watched it sail 433 feet over the right-center field fence. Scott has been treated like the Dodgers' closer since returning from elbow inflammation in late August, but in four appearances he's been tagged for two homers and four runs total over 3.2 innings, blowing one of two save chances in addition to taking the loss Friday. The team has plenty of other high-leverage options to handle ninth-inning duties if Scott continues to struggle.