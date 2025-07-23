Scott confirmed after Tuesday's loss to the Twins that an MRI on his left elbow did not show any structural damage, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Scott was hurt during an appearance Monday versus the Twins and placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with left elbow inflammation. There is no timetable for his return, but the reliever said Tuesday that he fully expects to be back at some point later this season. Scott will not be eligible to return until after the trade deadline, and with the Dodgers known to be shopping for relief help, it's possible Scott will see fewer save chances when he does make it back.