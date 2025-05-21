Scott allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and struck out two over 1.2 innings, taking a blown save in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

Scott was called on to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning but surrendered a one-out solo shot to Gabriel Moreno. Despite that hiccup, Scott stayed in to begin the 10th and promptly allowed a two-run blast to Corbin Carroll. Luckily for Scott, the Dodgers were able to rally in their half of the 10th to help him avoid the loss. This ended his 7.2-inning scoreless streak. He's now 9-for-12 in save chances while adding four holds with a 2.42 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 23:1 K:BB over 22.1 innings this season. Scott has been the Dodgers' primary closer for much of the season, but manager Dave Roberts doesn't hesitate to utilize the southpaw earlier to protect a lead.