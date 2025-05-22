Scott earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning.

Scott blew a save opportunity while giving up three runs (two earned) over 1.2 frames Tuesday, but he was right back on the mound one day later despite having thrown 28 pitches in that outing. This time the southpaw got the job done, throwing 12 of 14 pitches for strikes and fanning two batters en route to an impressive 1-2-3 frame. Seven different Dodgers relievers have a save this season, but Scott is the clear leader of the pack with 10 saves (no other Dodgers pitcher has more than two). As such, he should be viewed as one of fantasy's most desirable relievers despite the fact that he'll occasionally be used in high-leverage situations before the ninth inning.