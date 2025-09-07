Scott blew the save in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles, allowing two inherited runners to score on one hit without recording an out in the ninth inning.

While Blake Treinen was ultimately charged with three runs and the loss, Scott gave up a walk-off double to the only batter he faced. After looking sharp in his first two outings back from an elbow injury that sidelined him for a month, the southpaw has now blown a save or taken a loss in three straight appearances. He's converted 20 of 29 save chances this season while posting a 4.56 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 52:12 K:BB across 49.1 innings.