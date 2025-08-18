Scott (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Scott is ready to test himself in a game environment after he cleared a major hurdle in his recovery from left elbow inflammation by throwing a simulated inning against live hitters Friday. Given that Scott has been on the injured list since July 22, he may need more than one rehab appearance before being activated, but his stint on the farm shouldn't be a lengthy one. Scott leads the Dodgers with 19 saves on the season and could step back in as the team's primary ninth-inning option upon his return, as no pitcher has run away with the closing job since the left-hander landed on the IL.