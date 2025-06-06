Scott surrendered a hit but recorded two strikeouts in the ninth inning to pick up the save during Thursday's 6-5 win over the Mets.

After his closer status was put into question following a rocky outing Monday, Scott has posted back-to-back scoreless appearances. Right back in a save situation Friday, he needed 21 pitches to finish off his 11th save, but he posted two more strikeouts to make it 31 on the season, for a K/9 rate of 10.1. The 30-year-old southpaw is now 11-for-16 on save opportunities for the season.