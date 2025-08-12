Scott (elbow) could be cleared to face live hitters at some point next week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers have yet to reveal a timetable for Scott's activation, but if all goes according to plan, he could take another step forward within the next week. The southpaw was placed on the 15-day injured list July 22 due to left elbow inflammation and looks to be trending toward a late-August return.