default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Scott (elbow) could be cleared to face live hitters at some point next week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers have yet to reveal a timetable for Scott's activation, but if all goes according to plan, he could take another step forward within the next week. The southpaw was placed on the 15-day injured list July 22 due to left elbow inflammation and looks to be trending toward a late-August return.

More News