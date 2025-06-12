Scott pitched a perfect eighth inning, striking out one batter and earning a hold in Wednesday's win over San Diego.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts elected to call upon Scott to face the middle of the Padres' order with Los Angeles holding a 4-2 lead in the eighth. Scott looked great in firing 11 of 15 pitches for strikes and retiring Jackson Merrill, Gavin Sheets and Xander Bogaerts in order. Roberts indicated in early June that the team has "no dedicated closer," and that was emphasized Wednesday, as Scott notched a hold while fellow lefty Alex Vesia struck out the side in a perfect ninth frame to notch a save. Still, Scott leads the club with 12 saves -- including three of the past five -- and remains the best choice for fantasy managers among the Dodgers' bullpen options.