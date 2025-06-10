Scott allowed an unearned run on one hit and struck out one over one inning to earn the save in Monday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Padres.

Scott allowed an RBI double to Jackson Merrill in the 10th inning, but he was able to strand the young Padre at second base to end the back-and-forth contest. This was Scott's second save in his last three outings, which comes after manager Dave Roberts indicated the Dodgers are using a committee-based approach to closing duties. That was necessitated by Scott's bumpy stretch from May 20 to June 2, when he allowed 12 runs (10 earned) over six innings while converting just one of four save chances. Nonetheless, he remains in the late-inning mix. He's at a 4.11 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 35:4 K:BB while adding 12 saves and five holds over 30.2 innings this season. The Dodgers are 40-27 following Monday's win, so there are plenty of saves to go around -- they are one of nine teams in the majors so far to accumulate 20 saves as a team.