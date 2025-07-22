Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Scott will "most likely" land on the 15-day injured list after the southpaw felt a "sting" in his left forearm during his relief appearance in Monday's 5-2 win over the Twins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Summoned from the bullpen with two outs in the top of the eighth inning, Scott induced a Harrison Bader lineout to preserve the Dodgers' four-run lead. He then retired one of the first three batters he faced in the top of the ninth before he was visited on the mound by a team trainer after he was in obvious discomfort when he threw a slider in the dirt in the first pitch of Ryan Jeffers' at-bat. Though an X-ray and manual testing on Scott yielded positive results, the 31-year-old southpaw is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday as the Dodgers look to determine the full extent of his injury. With a stint on the IL likely on tap for Scott, the Dodgers could turn to Kirby Yates -- who collected the save Monday -- and Alex Vesia as their preferred options to close out games. Expect Los Angeles to also seek upgrades to the back end of the bullpen leading up to the July 31 trade deadline, as Scott is just the latest in a long line of high-profile Dodgers relievers to go down with an injury.