Scott allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

Scott has posted four straight scoreless outings to follow a five-outing stretch in which he gave up seven runs across 2.2 innings. This was his first save since Sept. 8 -- Alex Vesia converted one Thursday, but the Dodgers haven't been in many close games over the last two weeks. Overall, Scott is now 22-for-31 in save chances this year while adding eight holds with a 4.64 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 57:16 K:BB through 54.1 innings. He needs one more save over the Dodgers' last eight games to set a career high.