Scott picked up the save Tuesday against Colorado, allowing two hits and no walks with no strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Scott was forced into the game before the ninth inning after the Dodgers' advantage was trimmed to three with runners on first and second with two outs in the eighth. Scott allowed a two-RBI double to the first batter he faced, but he managed to hang on to grab his 16th save. He's converted each of his last six save chances and has allowed one earned run in his last 10 appearances (10.1 innings).