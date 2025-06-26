Scott walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rockies.

Scott has six saves and two holds over his last eight appearances, a span in which he's allowed two runs (one earned) over 8.1 innings. The walk he issued Thursday was just the fifth he's permitted all season, but he was able to erase the mistake with a game-ending double play. Scott is at a 3.55 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 41 strikeouts over 38 innings while adding 17 saves, seven holds and five blown saves in a high-leverage role.