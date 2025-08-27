Scott allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Reds.

This was Scott's second appearance since returning from left elbow inflammation that landed him on the injured list in late July. The southpaw has reclaimed his closing role, though Kirby Yates has also recently returned from a back injury and could also mix in for save chances if the Dodgers want to limit Scott's workload. For the season, Scott has collected 20 saves, eight holds and seven blown saves while adding a 3.97 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB over 47.2 innings.