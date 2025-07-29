Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Scott (elbow) has begun a throwing progression, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Scott still has several hurdles to clear before he can come off the injured list, but his return to throwing is a positive sign nonetheless. The 31-year-old reliever landed on the IL last Tuesday with elbow inflammation and remains without a clear return timeline, though he's still expected back in the Dodgers' bullpen before the end of the year.