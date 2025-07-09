Scott was charged with a blown save in Wednesday's 10-inning loss to Milwaukee. He allowed a run on three hits while striking out two over 1.1 innings.

Scott entered the game with two outs in the eighth inning and induced a groundout from Christian Yelich to strand the potential tying run on second base. However, it was a different story for Scott in the ninth, where he'd allow a run on three singles to take his sixth blown save this season. The left-hander has struggled recently, allowing three runs on six hits in his last two appearances (two innings). Scott's ERA sits at 3.86 through 42 innings this year with a 1.12 WHIP and 47:7 K:BB.