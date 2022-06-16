Anderson (8-0) earned the win during Wednesday's 4-1 victory against the Angels, allowing one run on one hit and two walks with eight strikeouts in 8.1 innings.

Following a poor outing against the White Sox in his last start, Anderson surrendered a one-out Shohei Ohtani triple to lose a no-hitter and was subsequently pulled at 123 pitches. In total, the 32-year-old permitted six baserunners and was able to stay course with the help of 17 straight outs during the middle innings. Additionally, the eight strikeouts match the southpaw's season best while the 83 game score eclipses that of eight shutout innings he posted against Washington on May 23. Anderson's eight wins tie him with three others for the MLB lead and he'll look to keep pace as he's expected to take the mound again next week against Cincinnati.