Anderson (1-0) picked up the win during Friday's 3-1 victory over the Reds, allowing one run on four hits with two strikeouts in four innings.

Making his second appearance of the season, Anderson allowed his lone run and all three baserunners in the sixth inning against the heart of Cincinnati's lineup. The 32-year-old lefty has now followed starter Tony Gonsolin in consecutive appearance and, if the trend sticks, is slated to pitch again on Wednesday against Atlanta.