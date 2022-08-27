Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Friday's extra-inning win over the Marlins, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

The Dodgers committed three errors on the night, one of which contributed to a two-run six inning by Miami that chased Anderson from the game. The veteran southpaw has been sharp since the All-Star break, posting a 2.08 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 30:13 K:BB through 43.1 innings over seven outings with five quality starts.