Anderson (13-2) took the defeat Sunday in Kansas City, allowing three runs on seven hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out four in six innings.

Anderson allowed a run to score in the first, third and sixth innings. He managed to navigate other trouble as he left a runner in scoring position in four of his six frames. It was just the second loss of the season for the lefty. He has seven quality starts in his last eight outings and has compiled a 2.15 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB with two homers allowed in 50.1 innings in that span. His next start will likely be at the end of the week against Miami.