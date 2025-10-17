Glasnow allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out eight across 5.2 innings in Game 3 of the NLCS on Thursday against the Brewers.

Glasnow allowed a pair of hits in the second inning to account for the only run against him, and the only baserunners he allowed thereafter came via walk. He also went through stretches of retiring seven and six consecutive hitters, getting the better end of a pitcher's duel with Jacob Misiorowski. Glasnow has now turned in 13.1 shutout innings with an 18:8 K:BB this postseason.