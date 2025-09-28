Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Glasnow will be available out of the bullpen during the National League Wild Card Series, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Glasnow threw just 36 pitches in his final start of the regular season Saturday, saving his arm for the wild-card round that starts Tuesday. The Dodgers will deploy Glasnow out of the bullpen after the veteran right-hander started in all 18 of his appearances during the regular season. Glasnow posted a 3.19 ERA and a 106:43 K:BB across 90.1 innings.