Glasnow (back) will start Monday's game versus the Rockies, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Glasnow had to be scratched from his scheduled start this past Friday against the Orioles due to back tightness, but he's bounced back well enough since then to receive the go-ahead to take the ball in Monday's series opener against the Rockies. Glasnow threw an even 100 pitches in his last start nine days ago, but it's possible the Dodgers will be cautious with his workload Monday as he comes back from injury.