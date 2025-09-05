Manager Dave Roberts said Glasnow was scratched from Friday's scheduled start due to back tightness, and the plan is to have Glasnow make a start "early next week," Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Glasnow reported the back issue Friday afternoon, prompting the Dodgers to replace him on the mound with Shohei Ohtani for Friday night's game against Baltimore. It's unclear exactly when Glasnow will make his next start, but it seems as though he'll pitch during a three-game home series against the Rockies that starts Monday. That is, assuming Glasnow's back heals without issue.