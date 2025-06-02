Glasnow (shoulder) continues to play catch, but body soreness has slowed his progress, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Glasnow threw a bullpen session May 23, which ultimately resulted in some body soreness for the right-hander. The 31-year-old has been on the injured list since late April with right shoulder inflammation, and the team is still trying to figure out how and when to start ramping him back up. Glasnow was transferred to the 60-day IL on Saturday and he's not eligible to be activated until June 27, but the likelihood of him returning to action then feels slim.