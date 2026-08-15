Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Dominant in third rehab start

Glasnow (back) tossed 3.2 hitless and scoreless innings in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, walking two batters and striking out eight.

Glasnow had been slated for four innings and/or 60 total pitches; the veteran hurler didn't quite reach the innings mark, but he tossed a hearty 67 pitches (39 strikes). The right-hander looked good in yielding just one run over 4.2 frames with a 3:1 K:BB across his initial two rehab appearances, but Friday's outing was by far the best he's been since returning to game action. Glasnow is expected to log one more minor-league outing -- likely sometime next week -- before potentially being activated and returning to the big-league club's rotation.