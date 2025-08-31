Glasnow (1-3) allowed three runs on four hits and struck out six without walking a batter over seven innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks.

Glasnow threw 65 of 100 pitches for strikes in this outing, which was his first without issuing a walk all season. He traded zeroes with Eduardo Rodriguez until the seventh inning, when Arizona was able to put up all three of the runs on Glasnow's line. He hadn't completed six frames in any of his last three starts. On the year, Glasnow has a 3.41 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 81:32 K:BB through 68.2 innings over 14 starts. He's lined up to make his next start at Baltimore.