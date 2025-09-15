Glasnow (3-3) picked up the win over the Giants on Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and four walks while striking out four over 6.2 innings.

Glasnow battled through some early control issues, issuing four walks and a hit batter in his first three frames, but found a groove from there and retired the next nine consecutive batters. The right-hander came within one out of logging his third straight seven-inning start, following up his best outing of the season, when he held the Rockies hitless with 11 strikeouts over seven innings. Glasnow will carry a 3.06 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 96:38 K:BB into his next scheduled start, a rematch with the Giants.