Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that it's "very feasible" Glasnow (shoulder) will be activated from the IL to return to the team's rotation during the team's next road trip, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Glasnow has been on the IL for over two months due to a right shoulder injury, but he's completed three rehab outings with Triple-A Oklahoma City, with his most recent start lasting 4.1 innings and 78 pitches Thursday. The right-hander thus seems ramped up enough to rejoin the Dodgers' rotation, though he may be on some sort of a pitch count in his first start or two back. If Glasnow is indeed activated next week, the most logical date for his return is Friday, July 11 in San Francisco.