Glasnow (shoulder) will probably need at least two more minor-league rehab appearances before he's activated off the 60-day IL, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Per Harris, the Dodgers were hoping Glasnow would be able to reach the fourth inning in his minor-league start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, but he lasted just 2.1 frames despite throwing 66 pitches. Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that the right-handed hurler's stuff looked okay but that he struggled with efficiency. Given that Glasnow wasn't able to pitch past the third inning, Harris suggests the veteran starter is going to need at least two more rehab outings, but he could still return to the Dodgers' rotation prior to the All-Star break.