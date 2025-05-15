Glasnow (shoulder) threw from flat ground Thursday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.
Glasnow resumed throwing Sunday, and this marked his second session. Manager Dave Roberts said that Glasnow's recovery is going as planned but provided no timeline for him to begin throwing off a mound.
