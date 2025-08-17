Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Racks up eight more strikeouts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Glasnow allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out eight over five innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Sunday.
Glasnow has opened August in good form, allowing just five runs over 17.2 innings across his three starts this month. The Dodgers weren't able to make their early lead stand, denying Glasnow the chance to earn his second win of the year. While he's still at a 1-1 record, the right-hander has managed to maintain a 3.12 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 72:28 K:BB through 57.2 innings across 12 starts. Glasnow's next outing is projected to be a rematch with the Padres in San Diego.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Strong start in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Tagged for four runs in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Season-best outing vs. Twins•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Unlucky loss Friday•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Sharp in return•