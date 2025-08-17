Glasnow allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out eight over five innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Sunday.

Glasnow has opened August in good form, allowing just five runs over 17.2 innings across his three starts this month. The Dodgers weren't able to make their early lead stand, denying Glasnow the chance to earn his second win of the year. While he's still at a 1-1 record, the right-hander has managed to maintain a 3.12 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 72:28 K:BB through 57.2 innings across 12 starts. Glasnow's next outing is projected to be a rematch with the Padres in San Diego.