Glasnow (shoulder) tossed 2.1 innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Glasnow was slated to throw three innings Friday, but he needed 66 pitches to record seven outs before being lifted from the contest. The veteran right-hander used up most of his leash in the first frame, when he threw 40 pitches and gave up four runs. While Glasnow walked just one batter in the start, his control was off, as he spotted only 37 of his pitches for strikes. On a positive note, Glasnow's average fastball velocity was 96.6 miles per hour, and he induced nine whiffs. He's slated for at least one more rehab appearance, and given that he's already nearly built up to 70 pitches, Glasnow could have a chance at returning shortly before the All-Star break.