Glasnow didn't factor into the decision during Monday's Game 3 of the World Series against the Blue Jays after allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings.

Glasnow looked sharp to begin the outing and retired the side in order in the first inning. He found trouble in the second inning but managed to navigate through traffic by picking off Bo Bichette at first base. Glasnow's disaster inning came in the fourth, when he surrendered a three-run home run to Alejandro Kirk, followed by two singles and a sacrifice fly to plate the fourth run of the frame. The Dodgers were able to battle back and tie the matchup to get Glasnow off the hook for the loss, eventually pushing across the winning run in the bottom of the 18th inning to tie the longest game in World Series history. The right-hander would likely be available to start in a Game 7 if necessary.