The Dodgers scratched Glasnow from his scheduled start Friday against Baltimore for undisclosed reasons, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

More information regarding the reason for the change is expected to come later Friday, but for now, Glasnow won't make the start Friday. Shohei Ohtani will toe the rubber instead. Glasnow has struggled with command in his last two starts, throwing 112 of 183 pitches for strikes. He threw seven innings and 100 pitches in his most recent outing.