Glasnow didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Twins, allowing one run on three hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out 12.

It was a dominant performance from Glasnow, who recorded a season-high 12 punchouts and induced a whopping 19 whiffs in his longest outing of the year. The star right-hander has yet to give up greater than four hits in any of his first eight appearances in 2025, and he also encouragingly fired his most pitches (106) of the campaign Wednesday in his third start since coming off the injured list. Glasnow boasts a 2.75 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 46:16 K:BB across 36 frames, but he'll be tested at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park in his next scheduled outing against the Reds.