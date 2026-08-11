Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Set for another rehab start Friday

Glasnow (back) will make another minor-league rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Glasnow is set to be stretched out to roughly four innings and/or 60 total pitches in the outing as the Dodgers continue to slowly ease him back into a full workload. The right-hander is then expected to throw one more rehab start following Friday's outing before Los Angeles would consider activating him from the 60-day injured list. Glasnow has been sidelined since May 8 while recovering from lower back spasms, and he appears to be on track to return to the major-league roster before the end of August.