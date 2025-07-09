Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Sharp in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Glasnow did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing one unearned run on two hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.
It was a strong return to the mound for Glasnow, who'd been sidelined since late April with a shoulder injury. The right-hander didn't appear to be limited Wednesday, as he made it through five innings with 85 pitches, with the Brewers' lone run coming on a Will Smith throwing error in the fifth. Overall, Glasnow sports a 3.52 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB through his first 23 innings this season.
