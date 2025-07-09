Glasnow did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing one unearned run on two hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.

It was a strong return to the mound for Glasnow, who'd been sidelined since late April with a shoulder injury. The right-hander didn't appear to be limited Wednesday, as he made it through five innings with 85 pitches, with the Brewers' lone run coming on a Will Smith throwing error in the fifth. Overall, Glasnow sports a 3.52 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB through his first 23 innings this season.