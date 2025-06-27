Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Slated for another rehab start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Glasnow (shoulder) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Glasnow took the mound this past Sunday for the first time since April 27, tossing two scoreless innings while walking three batters, striking out one and allowing no hits. He'll make a second outing Friday and will have his right shoulder re-evaluated once he finishes his third rehab start next week.
