Glasnow allowed three hits and a walk while striking out three over three scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Saturday.

Glasnow's short outing was planned, and he threw 22 of 36 pitches for strikes prior to his exit. The right-hander concludes the regular season at a 3.19 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 106:43 K:BB through 90.1 innings over 18 starts this season. It's not yet known if Glasnow will feature out of the bullpen or serve as a starter during the wild-card round. He would be on four days' rest for Game 3 on Thursday, if necessary.