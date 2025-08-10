Glasnow allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out eight over 5.2 innings in a no-decision on Sunday versus the Blue Jays.

Glasnow threw 53 of 86 pitches for strikes, but he came up just one out shy of a quality start after running into trouble in the sixth inning. He's had some issues with walks lately -- he's allowed a modest seven runs over 16.2 innings across his last three starts, but he has an 18:11 K:BB in that stretch. Overall, Glasnow is at a 3.08 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 64:27 K:BB through 52.2 innings across 11 starts this season. He's lined up for a home start versus the Padres in his next outing.