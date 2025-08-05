Glasnow allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings in a no-decision Monday versus the Cardinals.

Glasnow bounced back after allowing four runs over four innings versus the Reds in his last start. The right-hander has allowed exactly one run in four of five outings since returning from a shoulder injury. Glasnow is now at a 3.06 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB through 47 innings across 10 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start on the road versus the Angels next week as the Dodgers continue to work with a six-man rotation to ease the workload of multiple pitchers, including Glasnow, who have dealt with long-term injuries this year.