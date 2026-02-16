Glasnow (side) completed his first live batting practice session of spring training Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Glasnow dealt with a sore side while making appearances out of the bullpen in the final two games of the Dodgers' World Series victory over the Blue Jays, but the right-hander appears to have had a normal offseason before he reported to spring training last week. Though sustained health has been a rarity for Glasnow during his career, he at least appears to be heading into this spring in a better spot than last year, when he was coming back from an elbow sprain that brought an early end to his 2024 season. Glasnow didn't experience any elbow-related problems during the 2025 regular season but was sidelined for over two months due to shoulder inflammation and also missed a start in August due to back tightness. He remained effective when available, however, finishing with a 3.19 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 106:43 K:BB over 90.1 innings.